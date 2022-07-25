Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,970,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $109.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

