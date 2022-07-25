Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of IAA worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 251.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.56.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

