Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,703,000 after buying an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 581,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 327,891 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.