Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,703,000 after buying an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 581,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 327,891 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13.
Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Valley National Bancorp Profile
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.