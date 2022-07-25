Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,773,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $250.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.