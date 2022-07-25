Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cogent Communications worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $61.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 550.01%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.