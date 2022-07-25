Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.72 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.