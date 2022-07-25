Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Cadence Bank worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $24.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

