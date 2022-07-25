Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,004 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $129.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.