National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,679 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $24.03 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

