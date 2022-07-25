National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.
VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $85.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $127.50.
