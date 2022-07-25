National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $4,266,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $3,299,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Romano Tio bought 2,200 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $57,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,644.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
