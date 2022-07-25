National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

