National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,189 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,464 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $80.50.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

