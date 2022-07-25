National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,189 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,464 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BHP Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BHP stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $80.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.