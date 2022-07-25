National Asset Management Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $406.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.48 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.03.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

