National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,462,000 after buying an additional 102,956 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GNL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -99.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.60%.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.