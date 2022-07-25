National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.
NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
