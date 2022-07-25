National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $85.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

