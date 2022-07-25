National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $23,103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,250,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 1,010,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 926,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,707,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,513,000 after buying an additional 894,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after buying an additional 824,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

