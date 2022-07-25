National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PTLC stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

