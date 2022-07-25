National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIZD. CWM LLC increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $193,000.

VanECk BDC Income ETF Price Performance

VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

