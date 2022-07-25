National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,432,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 304,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 665,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after buying an additional 152,696 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 467,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 187,166 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $36.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82.

