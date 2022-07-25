National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.22 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

