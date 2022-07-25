National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.55.

REGN opened at $586.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $614.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

