National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.63 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

