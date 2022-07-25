National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,047,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $518,891,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $103.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

