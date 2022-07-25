National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

CII stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

