National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Clorox by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.01. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $187.45.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
