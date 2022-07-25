National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $136.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

