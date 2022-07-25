National Asset Management Inc. Has $955,000 Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,249 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.9 %

ENLC stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 2.76.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.