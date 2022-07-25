National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after acquiring an additional 298,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

