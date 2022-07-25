National Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,012,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM opened at $45.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.12%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

