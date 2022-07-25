National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $11.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

