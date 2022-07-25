National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

