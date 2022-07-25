National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $256.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $227.97 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

