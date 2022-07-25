National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGLE. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $699.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.65%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

