National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGLE. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $699.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.65%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.83%.
Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping
In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
