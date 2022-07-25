National Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,744 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

