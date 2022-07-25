National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

