National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $324,212,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $143,263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $72.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.