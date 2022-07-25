National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,334 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $306.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.