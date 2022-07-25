National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,633 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.