National Asset Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 53.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

