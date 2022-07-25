National Asset Management Inc. Sells 567 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $221.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day moving average of $224.75. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.