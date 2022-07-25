National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,886 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $25,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $162.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.08. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.41.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

