National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,741 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 173,551 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 140.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura cut their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.