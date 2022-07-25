National Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,997 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,607,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 242,381 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,881 shares of company stock valued at $215,195 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.