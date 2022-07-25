National Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,121 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,410,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 110,085 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

