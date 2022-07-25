National Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,548 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $134.10 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

