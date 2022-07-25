National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Moderna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $163.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.01. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,487,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,363,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,487,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,363,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,029 shares of company stock worth $75,739,865. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

