National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 368,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 115,316 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 79,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 51,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 247,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

