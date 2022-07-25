National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average of $193.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.